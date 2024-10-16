Two individuals meet their demise in an aviation accident in Finland.

An aircraft with historical significance possibly departed from Finland for a cargo trip to Germany. Unfortunately, shortly after takeoff, an incident transpired. Both individuals aboard met their demise. The remnants of the plane were greatly consumed by flames close to the airport.

During a mishap involving a recreational aircraft in southwestern Finland, two individuals suffered fatal injuries. The incident took place at the Räyskälä airport near Helsinki, as confirmed by the airport's management. According to emergency responders, a 600 horsepower SNJ-3 aircraft, which took off around noon, crashed shortly after lift-off and ignited. The root cause of the incident remains ambiguous at this time.

As reported by the Finnish aviation-centric news site "Lentoposti", the aircraft in question, constructed in 1942, had recently been purchased by a German corporation. It was speculated that the plane might have been en route to its new owner during this particular flight. At an initial press conference, the authorities declined to disclose the identities or nationalities of the deceased individuals. The investigation is still in its initial stages.

The Räyskälä airport is situated approximately 80 kilometers northwest of Helsinki. This location is renowned among hobby aviators, with a particular attraction towards gliding and skydiving.

