Two individuals lost their lives, and five more were injured in an assault that occurred in Saporichya.

midnight: Russia strikes Saporishia region, resulting in fatalities and injuriesGovernor Ivan Fedorov indicates that Russia has assaulted the Saporishia region at night, leading to the loss of at least two civilians and injuring five. Specifically, Russia allegedly launched a significant attack on Komyshuvacha community in the region, causing damage to several structures and an infrastructure facility. Emergency responders remain on site, as the full extent of the damage is being assessed, as reported by "Kyiv Independent".

11:38 PM: US Ambassador acknowledges Zelensky's peace planUS Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield mentions the American side's awareness of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's latest "peace proposal". She suggests that this approach could yield positive results and discusses opportunities for the US to contribute to its implementation. The Ambassador expresses optimism concerning the potential for progress in peace negotiations, without going into further detail. It is likely that Thomas-Greenfield is alluding to the "victory strategy" announced by Zelensky last month.

10:29 PM: Unidentified flying object scare in Latvia resolvedFalse alarm in Latvia: A suspected infringement of the airspace of the Baltic NATO state by an unidentified flying object has been resolved. The object, which originated from neighboring Belarus and crossed the border in the eastern region of Kraslava, was eventually identified as a group of birds. The news is reported by the Latvian news agency Leta, based on information supplied by the air force. Earlier, the Ministry of Defense in Riga had alerted to an unidentified flying object, resulting in NATO interception aircraft based in Lielvarde being dispatched. However, they were unable to locate any suspicious objects.

9:59 PM: Moldova and Germany ink cybersecurity dealMoldova and Germany aim to bolster their defenses against "Putin's hybrid warfare" with a cybersecurity agreement. Russian President Vladimir Putin's objective is to continue utilizing his hybrid warfare tactics against Europe and Moldova as a means of destabilization, notes German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. "But that is precisely why we are intensifying our efforts." Through the provision of IT equipment, information exchange, and training, they seek to deter cyberattacks in Moldova and unmask disinformation.

9:12 PM: Man sentenced for criticizing Russian military actionsA man in Moscow has been sentenced to five years in a labor camp for publicly criticizing Russia's military intervention in Ukraine. As reported by the Russian state-owned news agency Tass, the accused, aged 38, had previously admitted to "tarnishing the military" in April. He was initially given a five-year sentence of corrective labor but remained at large. The prosecution appealed successfully for a more severe sentence. Per TASS, the man, identified as Yuri Kochuyev, 38, was taken into custody and escorted from the courtroom.

8:23 PM: Ukrainian military reports destruction of Russian supply depotsThe Ukrainian military declares that it has destroyed several Russian ammunition depots within occupied Ukrainian territories. According to Kyiv's naval command, scouts discovered the storage facilities near Mariupol and subsequently targeted and demolished them with rockets. Tons of munitions were reportedly destroyed. The claims cannot be independently corroborated.

7:36 PM: Italy readies to deliver advanced air defense system to UkraineItaly will convey a second SAMP/T anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine this month, announces Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto in Rome. The system is capable of tracking numerous targets simultaneously and intercepting up to ten. It is the sole European-produced system capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.

7:02 PM: Report suggests large-scale Russian troop deployment in Kursk for counterattackRussia is reportedly deploying approximately 38,000 troops for a counterattack in the Kursk border region, according to a report by the Financial Times, citing a senior Ukrainian intelligence officer. Some troops have been redirected from operations in the southern Ukraine. The counteroffensive is "still not extensive," according to the source, who notes that Russia would need to mobilize more of its battle-hardened units to achieve more significant successes. Previously, Zelensky had mentioned the need for 100,000 Russian troops to effectively counter the Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kursk.

6:22 PM: Ukrainian method for apprehending deserters unveiledAfter two and a half years of conflict, the Ukrainian army urgently requires fresh recruits. However, many men are attempting to evade military service and flee to neighboring countries such as Moldova. These individuals are being intercepted at the Dniester border river.

5:44 PM: Enigma of tire-covered Russian planes possibly solvedSince late summer 2023, Russian military aircraft have been observed with tires covering some parts. The underlying cause of this practice had remained a mystery. Now, a high-ranking military official from the United States may have shed light on the conundrum. According to Shuyler Moore, Technical Director at U.S. Central Command, the measure is intended to confuse the targeting of modern missiles. "If you affix tires to the wings, many computer vision models have difficulty recognizing it as an aircraft," Moore said during a discussion at the U.S. think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). Previously, some speculated that the tires might serve as additional protection against kamikaze drones.

16:56 Russian Forces Obliterate Ukrainian Coal MineRussian military forces are relentlessly pushing forward in the Ukrainian mining town of Vuhledar, detonating one of the nation's largest coal mines. Footage captures the explosive detonation and the consequent demolition of the structure over the main shaft of the mine. Approximately 150 million tons of coal are believed to be buried within the mine's seams.

16:19 Pistorius Views Defense Spending as an Ongoing ChallengeFollowing the allocation of a 100 billion euro special fund, German Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius sees further demands for funding the German armed forces. "The special fund is expected to be completely exhausted by the end of the year," Pistorius says following a visit to troops in Saarlouis. "Then, we'll assess where additional resources will come from." Pistorius highlights the fact that around 80 billion euros are budgeted in the federal government's financial planning for the year 2028. "I assume that this will serve as a base, as more financing will be needed for procurement and infrastructure." He concludes, "Nevertheless, this remains a significant, central challenge."

15:51 Ukraine Launches Attacks on Residential Buildings in BelgorodUkrainian forces continue their relentless attacks on Russian territories, specifically targeting Belgorod near the shared border. Numerous vehicles and a residential building have been completely ravaged, while others sustained damage. At least eight civilians sustained injuries.

15:14 Chinese Vessels Join Russian Navy Exercises in VladivostokFollowing the announcement of a joint military operation, two Chinese naval vessels have arrived in Vladivostok, Russia, as reported by Russian sources. These two vessels from the Chinese Coast Guard will remain in Vladivostok until Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry explains. The purpose of this operation is to "strengthen strategic cooperation between the Chinese and Russian military." Beijing adds that naval and air forces from both countries will participate in the exercise "North-Joint 2024" in the Japanese and Okhotsk seas off the Russian coast. China will also take part in Russia's strategic exercise "Ocean-2024", it states.

14:39 Baerbock Advocates Aid for Ukraine as a Lifeline for MoldovaGerman Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock asserts that assistance for Ukraine acts as a life-saving measure for neighboring Moldova. "Whatever we do to aid Ukraine contributes to its stabilization in regard to Moldova," Baerbock shares at a Moldova Partnership Platform meeting in the capital of Chisinau. "It's clear that the primary worry for the people here is that if Ukraine falls, then Moldova might be the next to follow."

13:56 Ukraine Reports 97 Emergency Responders Killed Since InvasionRussia's war against Ukraine has resulted in the loss of 97 Ukrainian emergency responders from the State Emergency Service since the full-scale invasion. The service confirmed this to the news site Ukrinform in an interview. A total of 395 responders have been injured during their deployments. Today, Ukraine celebrates the "Day of the Savers."

13:44 US Newspaper: Russia and Ukraine Lose Over One Million SoldiersAccording to research conducted by the US newspaper "Wall Street Journal," hundreds of thousands of soldiers have sustained injuries and casualties on both sides during the Russian attack on Ukraine. The Ukrainian forces have reportedly suffered around 80,000 fatalities and 400,000 injuries, as per a confidential Ukrainian estimate. Conversely, Russia is believed to have suffered the loss of 600,000 soldiers - 200,000 fatalities and 400,000 injuries - according to the estimates of Western intelligence agencies, as reported by the newspaper. Neither side officially discloses their casualty figures.

13:21 Munz: Russia Reports High Military Recruitment RatesRussia is working to increase its military strength to 1.5 million soldiers through decree. The Kremlin aims to send a clear message beyond the Ukraine war, as analyzed by ntv correspondent Rainer Munz. Munz discusses the sources of Russia's soldiers.

12:55 Kremlin Justifies Military Expansion Due to escalating ThreatsThe Kremlin justifies its plans to expand its military to the world's second-largest army by citing escalating threats on its borders. "This is a result of the increasing number of threats at the border's periphery," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in a press conference with reporters. "This is due to the extremely hostile environment at our Western border and instability at our Eastern border. This necessitates appropriate measures." Russian President Vladimir Putin issued an order on Monday to increase the regular number of active soldiers in the Russian army by 180,000, making it the second-largest army in the world after China.

12:30 RTL/ntv Trendbarometer: Majority Opposes Long-Range Missiles for KyivThe Ukrainian government seeks to target Russian military logistics - military airports, command centers, infrastructure. The new RTL/ntv Trendbarometer survey reveals that 64% of respondents are opposed to the delivery of Western weapons that enable Ukraine to strike targets deep within Russia. In contrast, 28% support such weapons. Amongst supporters of the Greens and FDP, a majority favors these weapons (53% and 58% respectively). Support for long-range weapons is only prominent among SPD and Union supporters (34% and 31% respectively). Amongst BSW supporters, there's zero support, while 4% of AfD supporters favor long-range weapons. 61% of SPD and CDU/CSU supporters condemn such weapons deliveries. 91% of AfD supporters and 97% of BSW supporters reject long-range weapon transfers. Rejection is significantly higher in the East (83%) compared to the West (61%).

Suspected attacker Routt allegedly expressed desire to eliminate Putin and Kim in 2022Ryan Wesley Routt, the alleged perpetrator of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, reportedly expressed his wish to eliminate Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un in 2022, as reported by the "Wall Street Journal", citing nurse Chelsea Walsh. Walsh worked in Ukraine during that year and had several encounters with Routt. She described him as the most dangerous American she had met during her time in Kyiv. He reportedly attempted to join volunteer brigades and fight alongside Ukrainian forces.

Controversial documentary "Russians in War" to be screened at Toronto festivalDespite earlier threats, the controversial documentary "Russians in War" will be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival. Organizers had initially mentioned "significant threats" due to the film, resulting in its removal from the festival. Russian-Canadian filmmaker Anastasia Trofimova spent several months with Russian troops at the frontline in Ukraine for the film. The Ukrainian ambassador to Canada criticized the decision, claiming the festival was serving as a platform for Russian propaganda.

Russian ambassador voices skepticism about peace talksRussian ambassador to Berlin, Sergei Nechaev, expressed caution regarding potential peace negotiations with Ukraine. Nechaev mentioned that a solid peace plan was essential, and only after assessing how well it aligned with Russia's views could the country consider it. Nechaev's statement comes after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz advocated for quicker efforts to reach a peace agreement.

UNDP aids Ukraine in preparation for winterUkrainian energy company Naftogaz will cooperate more closely with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to ensure energy security, as experts fear that Ukraine will face a harsh winter with numerous Russian air strikes on essential infrastructure. Power, heat, and water supply outages are expected. UNDP aims to reduce disruptions to the population's supply, such as by providing gas-powered generators.

280,000 people without power following Sumy attackFollowing the Sumy region's Russian drone attack, 280,000 people are still without power. The Ukrainian air force claims to have shot down 16 drones, but the ones that managed to penetrate caused damage to critical infrastructure.

Ukraine: Russian forces execute prisoner of warThe Ukrainian parliament's human rights commissioner reports that Russian forces executed an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war whose hands were bound with tape. The extent of Russian cruelty and bloodlust is beyond comprehension, according to the Ukrainian expert. A photo of the killed soldier was published on social media.

Chechen commander comments on Kursk offensiveChechen commander Apti Alaudinov spread optimism on his Telegram channel when Kyiv launched an invasion in the Kursk border region at the beginning of August. "Let's stay calm, enjoy popcorn, and watch our guys defeat the enemy," he wrote on the first day of the offensive. Since then, Alaudinov has become a consistent commentator on the Kursk offensive, with Russian media broadcasting his statements.

Germany provides Ukraine with 100 million euros in winter aidGermany will provide Ukraine with an additional 100 million euros in winter aid, according to Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, during her visit to the Republic of Moldova in Chisinau. "It's clear that autumn is approaching, and winter is right around the corner," Baerbock stated before a Moldova Partnership Platform meeting in the capital of the former Soviet republic. Russia is believed to be planning another "winter war," with the aim of making life as challenging as possible for people in Ukraine.

Ukraine reports Russian air attacks in SumyUkraine has reported another large-scale drone attack by Russia. Air defense claimed to have shot down 34 out of 51 Russian drones the previous night, with activity in five regions. According to local authorities, Sumy's energy infrastructure was also targeted. A total of 16 Russian drones were intercepted there, compromising vital infrastructure, such as water supply systems and hospitals, which are all connected to backup power systems. Emergency teams have been called to carry out the necessary repairs.

Ukraine: Russia loses 1020 soldiers in 24 hoursThe Ukrainian General Staff reports that Russia has lost 1020 soldiers through death or injury in the previous 24 hours. Since the inception of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine counts 635,880 losses on the Russian side. In the last 24 hours, six artillery systems, two tanks, six armored vehicles, and 66 drones were damaged or destroyed.

07:10 Kyiv Post Reports: Russian Military Airport AttackedIn the early hours, an attack by drones hit the Russian military airport located in Engels, Saratov region. According to the Ukrainian news site "Kyiv Post", the attack was marked by audible detonations in the videos they shared. The airbase hosts strategic bombers, armed with missiles, often used by Russia to bomb Ukrainian cities.

06:35 Stoltenberg Encourages Discussion on Ukraine's Long-Range Weapons Strike PermissionJens Stoltenberg, the departing NATO Secretary-General, appreciates the recent global discourse on granting Ukraine authorization to strike Russian territories with Western long-range weapons. Addressing LBC, he emphasized each ally's sovereignty in making such decisions, but stressed the need for close coordination as before. Ukraine has been petitioning its allies for this permit for weeks, targeting Russian command centers, airfields, and infrastructure. On the fear of war escalation, Stoltenberg pointed out, "War isn't risk-free. However, Putin's victory in Ukraine would be the greatest risk for us."

06:13 Meta Bans Russian Propaganda via RT WorldwideMeta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads, has put a stop to the dissemination of Russian state propaganda using channels like RT globally. Meta has stated that RT (previously Russia Today) and related entities will be banned from its platforms due to disinformation propagated regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine. RT has been blocked in the EU since the spring of 2022. For more details, please visit [link].

05:33 Lukashenko Frees 37 Prisoners in BelarusBelarus's autocratic leader, Alexander Lukashenko, has granted clemency to 37 inmates. The prison administration in Minsk confirms that these prisoners were sentenced for "extremism", a term commonly used to label government critics in Belarus. Among the released are six women and several individuals with health issues. Further information about the 37 pardoned prisoners' identities is withheld. In the last two months, Belarus has repeatedly granted pardons to protesters detained amidst anti-government demonstrations. In August, Lukashenko commuted the sentences of 30 political prisoners, followed by another 30 pardons in early September. In every case, the prisoners had expressed remorse and apologized.

03:11 UN Study Shows Human Rights Abuses on Rise in RussiaAs per a UN report, human rights violation in Russia has significantly risen. The Bulgarian appointed as a special rapporteur on the situation in Russia by the UN Human Rights Council in 2023, Mariana Katzarova, stated that there is now a state-supported system of human rights infringements aimed at suppressing civil society and political dissent. Critics opposing Russia's involvement in Ukraine's war and dissidents have been subjected to harsher persecutions. Katzarova estimates the number of political prisoners at least 1372, imprisoned on fabricated charges and given lengthy sentences. Torture is common in detention, political prisoners are kept in solitary confinement cells, and some are forcefully admitted to psychiatric institutions. These are only the known cases; the real figure may be higher, suggests a staff member.

23:24 Sweden Suggested to Lead Planned NATO Presence in FinlandNATO is planning to establish a military presence in northern Finland, with Sweden proposed as the potential leading force. The concept involves a multinational NATO presence, referred to as Forward Land Forces (FLF), similar to those in neighboring NATO countries bordering Russia. Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson and his Finnish counterpart Antti Häkkänen announced this at a press conference in Stockholm. Jonson expressed his gratitude at being approached by Finland to lead this presence, which will strengthen NATO's overall security.

