Two individuals detained following the discovery of charred corpses.

Following the unearthing of two severely charred male corpses nearby a lake in Rhineland-Palatinate, investigators apprehended two individuals suspected of involvement. Charges for joint manslaughter were brought forth by the prosecutor's office in Koblenz, targeting a 51-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man hailing from the Ahrweiler district. The accused were scheduled to face trial before a judge mid-afternoon.

Reportedly, the accused allegedly murdered the victims on their own property through excessive violence before transporting the bodies to Rodder Maar, a natural crater. There, they are believed to have ignited the corpses to conceal their wrongdoings. Additionally, the suspects are thought to have hightailed it in one of the victims' automobiles. The two were apprehended in Neuwied late in the evening on Wednesday.

The burned deceased bodies of the two men were uncovered on Sunday at Rodder Maar. Their corpse were so burnt that they were barely recognizable. Even the preliminary autopsy results suggested suspicious circumstances. Deep wounds to the head and neck were found on the bodies.

As of now, per the prosecutor's office, the identities of the deceased victims have been discerned. They are a 61-year-old and a 28-year-old, both with ties to the alleged perpetrators. The underlying reasons for such violent acts remain unknown. According to the preliminary examination of the evidence, the residence of the 51-year-old woman is a potential crime scene, the investigators mentioned.

The violent acts against the victims resulted in deep wounds to their heads and necks. The excessive violence used in their murders is a key focus of the ongoing investigation.

Read also: