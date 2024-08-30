Following the transmission on television. - Two individuals apprehended in connection with a burglary incident in Werlte.

Following a burglary in the Emsland district, where an elderly individual, 83, suffered serious harm, authorities have zeroed in on two potential culprits. A 33-year-old was seized on August 22 in Hagen, North Rhine-Westphalia, while a 28-year-old, already detained for another crime, is under police custody. A tip, sparked by the ZDF show "Aktenzeichen XY... ungelöst" on February 14, aided investigators in pinpointing the two suspects. The broadcast showcased pertinent visuals and sound recordings. An audio confirmation report further strengthened the suspicions against the two men.

As per the police, the assailants, donning masks, violated a Werlte residence in August 2022. They intimidated an elderly couple residing there and viciously attacked the 83-year-old man, causing severe injuries. The 81-year-old woman escaped unscathed. The thieves made off with high-value jewelry and cash. Police refrained from disclosing whether the pilfered goods had been retrieved.

The ZDF show "Aktenzeichen XY... ungelöst" on February 14 featured details about the burglary, which led to the television broadcast of pertinent visuals and sound recordings related to the case. According to investigators, these broadcast materials significantly aided in identifying the two suspects involved in the television broadcast of the burglary.

Read also: