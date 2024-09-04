- Two individuals apprehended for perpetrating a romantic deception scheme.

A 23-year-old individual, hailing from Nigeria, was apprehended on Wednesday in the city of Berlin, allegedly tied to an organized scheme of romantic deception and financial fraud. Authorities in Dresden suspect this person, along with a 24-year-old Ukrainian woman, of laundering 200,000 euros. The origin of the funds is attributed to unidentified perpetrators involved in the same deceptive love-based activities, commonly known as "Love Scamming" in English.

The 23-year-old suspect, with no prior convictions, is under accusation for engaging in money laundering activities in 25 separate instances. The alleged offenses reportedly took place between July 2022 and December 2023. The individual was scheduled to face a judge on the same day. The Ukrainian woman is currently being pursued separately.

Financial Loses due to Romantic Deception

During the arrest, the man's residence was also investigated. Various evidence was confiscated, such as documents, six mobile phones, a tablet, and multiple credit cards. The ongoing investigation by the Dresden's police and prosecutor's office is continuing to uncover more details.

In Love Scamming, internet fraudsters create an illusion of romantic interest on dating platforms, exploiting the vulnerability of their victims by soliciting money. This type of scheme is often linked to the Nigerian mob. Just recently, in April, a nationwide operation resulted in eleven arrests.

The 23-year-old individual is accused of cheating on his online romantic interests to gain their trust, leading to financial losses. Despite his denials, authorities have found evidence of his involvement in the "Love Scamming" scheme.

