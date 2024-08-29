Skip to content
Two individuals apprehended following an illicit infiltration at a bakery.

Two individuals are apprehended following a nocturnal burglary in Lower Bavaria, suggesting that this incident might be merely the surface of a larger issue.

Various law enforcement vehicles apparently en route to the site of the burglary.
After a late-night burglary at a bakery in Wallersdorf (Dingolfing-Landau district), police apprehended two suspects. The police department received a burglary alert from the bakery, leading to the deployment of multiple patrol cars. Upon arrival, officers apprehended a 43-year-old at the scene, and a 39-year-old was caught nearby. The duo is under suspicion for forcing their way into the bakery and pilfering the day's revenue from the safe.

A warrant for their arrest was promptly issued on the very same day. Besides aggravated theft, they are also being investigated for potential involvement in a string of bakery burglaries in the region and Upper Palatinate since mid-June. A failed burglary attempt at a Landshut bakery occurred on the same day.

The suspects, both apprehended in Lower Bavaria, are being investigated for a series of bakery burglaries in the surrounding Upper Palatinate region, including a failed attempt in Landshut. The duo is believed to have committed the burglary at the bakery in Wallersdorf, located within the Dingolfing-Landau district.

