Two individuals accused of disseminating narcotics that allegedly led to the demise of transgender advocate Cecilia Gentili, as declared by legal authorities.

"Cecilia Gentili, a prominent figure in New York's transgender community and an influential activist, met a tragic end at her Brooklyn residence, reportedly due to an overdose of fentanyl-tainted heroin. The individuals believed to have sold her the lethal dosage of drugs have been apprehended, as stated by Breon Peace, the US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, in a press release.

The two suspects, Michael Kuilan and Antonio Venti, are facing multiple felony charges, including distribution and possession of fentanyl and heroin, as outlined in the indictment. Kuilan additionally faces a charge for being in possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

At the age of 52, Gentili, who succumbed on February 6, was a significant figure in New York's trans community and was actively advocating for sex workers and individuals living with HIV/AIDS. Her funeral, held at the prestigious St. Patrick's Cathedral, was attended by over 1,000 individuals dressed in shimmering sequins, ornate feathered dresses, and veils. Subsequently, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York criticized the service.

Prior to her demise, Gentili returned home after being absent for a few hours and expressed feeling unwell to her longtime partner, later retiring to bed. The following morning, her partner discovered her in an unconscious state, and she was later declared deceased, as per the prosecutor's office's documentation supporting the suspects' detention.

Medical examiners established that Gentili died as a result of 'acute intoxication' induced by the combined impacts of fentanyl, heroin, xylazine, and cocaine. Her blood samples revealed lethal levels of fentanyl and heroin.

Prosecutors have accused Venti of selling the laced heroin, allegedly obtained from Kuilan, to Gentili on February 5, citing text messages, call data, and other evidence. During a search of Kuilan's Brooklyn abode, investigators uncovered numerous bags of fentanyl, a firearm, and ammunition, the press release disclosed.

Venti's legal representative, Joseph Turco, described Gentili's death as an 'accident' and expressed condolences to the activist's family. "Our thoughts and sympathies are with Cecilia's family. This issue is a significant concern in America, without a doubt," Turco stated.

Kuilan's legal counsel, Howard Greenberg, asserted that Kuilan had no personal connection with Gentili. "Michael Kuilan has no recognition of this individual who passed away," Greenberg affirmed in a call to CNN on Monday. 'Michael Kuilan's involvement, if any, in this situation is null,' Greenberg reiterated.

Venti and Kuilan are scheduled to appear in court on April 22, according to a spokesperson for the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York."

