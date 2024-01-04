District of Wesermarsch - Two horses euthanized after collision with car

Two horses were so badly injured in a collision with a car in the Wesermarsch district that they had to be euthanized. The 39-year-old driver suffered a shock and was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to the police. The accident happened on Thursday morning on a country road between Stollhamm and Abbehausen.

The animals were reportedly euthanized at the scene of the accident. A police spokesperson said that the horses may have been in an area that was not sufficiently secured. As a result, their owner is now being investigated. The road had to remain closed for a good two hours due to the accident.

