Upper Bavaria - Two hikers caught in an avalanche in Berchtesgaden

Two hikers and a dog have been caught in an avalanche on the Jenner in Berchtesgaden. As the police announced on Sunday, the woman, the man and the animal were able to free themselves from the masses of snow on Saturday afternoon. The mountain rescue team brought the hikers back to safety. According to the Bavarian Avalanche Warning Service, there is currently a low avalanche risk in the Bavarian Alps. However, there may be isolated cases of sliding snow avalanches on steep meadow slopes.

Avalanche warning service situation report

Source: www.stern.de