- Two Hessian lakes affected by blue algae

Beware of jumping into murky water: There's an increased presence of blue-green algae in two Hessian lakes at the moment. The health department advises against swimming in the Wißmarer See near Gießen for now, as there's a risk of a massive increase in so-called cyanobacteria, the Hessian State Office for Nature Conservation, Environment and Geology announced. The Schultheis-Weiher in Offenbach is also affected, with a temporary swimming ban in place.

Don't swallow contaminated water

Blue-green algae are noticeable in water by green-blue streaks. Affected lakes may also have a musty smell. According to the state office, people can experience stomach upset if they swallow the contaminated water. Skin and eye irritation can also occur if bathers come into contact with the water.**

There are also indications of blue-green algae in the Fuldasee in Bebra-Breitenbach and the Seepark Kirchheim, both in the Hersfeld-Rotenburg district. However, Winfried Staudt from the state office says this is not unusual. "We've had other years when it was very warm and dry, and we had many more cases at that time."**

Nutrient-rich lakes are more affected**

Certain characteristics make a lake more susceptible to cyanobacteria. "It's always similar candidates," said Staudt. "Usually, they're nutrient-rich lakes and smaller, shallower lakes." Bird droppings, such as those from Canada geese, don't directly cause blue-green algae. However, they can cause hygiene issues at bathing lakes, so Staudt advises against feeding the birds.**

Once a lake is affected by blue-green algae, there's still hope for the swimming season: the streaks can disappear. However, Staudt says this depends on how severe the cyanobacteria outbreak is and the environmental factors. For lakes with high contamination, the chances are not good.**

Visitors to the Fuldasee in Bebra-Breitenbach or the Seepark Kirchheim should be cautious, as blue-green algae has been detected in these waters as well. If you plan to visit the Meadows nearby, ensure the water sources are safe before engaging in any water activities.

Read also: