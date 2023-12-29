Two German companies among the top 100 most valuable corporations in the world

SAP rose from 106th place in the previous year to 61st place, while Siemens climbed from 115th to 88th place. Only 19 companies from Europe are included in the top 100 list, and only 17 come from Asia according to the calculations. The most valuable company from Europe in 16th place is currently the pharmaceutical group Novo Nordisk, manufacturer of the weight loss drugs Wegovy and Ozempic.

The stock market value of the 100 most expensive companies in the world rose sharply in 2023 - "despite multiple global crises, a weak economy and higher interest rates", as EY emphasized. The total amount grew by 29 percent to 36.5 trillion dollars: a new record high.

The record hunt on the stock markets is being driven by companies from the technology sector, EY explained. The stock market value of the technology companies in the top 100 rose by as much as 60 percent within a year. 25 of the most expensive companies in the world come from the technology sector. In addition to Apple, these include Microsoft (rank 2), Google's parent company Alphabet (rank 4) and chip manufacturer Nvidia (rank 6).

"This year, the topic of artificial intelligence in particular has fueled investors' imagination and thus stock market prices," explained Henrik Ahlers, CEO of EY. In the meantime, it has become clear in many places what enormous opportunities there are for companies and private individuals and what massive economic and social changes a broader use of AI will result in. "Companies that are active in this area have become the favorites of investors."

Ahlers sees the AI boom as "a real opportunity for Europe and especially for Germany to regain lost ground". Especially for a location like Germany, AI could provide positive impetus for growth in view of the shortage of skilled workers and demographic change. Companies could counteract the lack of qualified personnel by using AI.

According to Ahlers, there are already "some very promising start-ups" in Germany that are active in the field of artificial intelligence. Germany has nothing to hide in international comparison when it comes to AI. "Why shouldn't a German AI company rank among the most valuable companies in the world in the future? This technology is rewriting the rules in many respects."

