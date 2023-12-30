Stock exchange - Two German companies among the 100 most expensive in the world

Two German companies have made it into the top 100 most expensive listed companies in the world this year: according to calculations by auditing and consulting firm EY, software manufacturer SAP was ranked 61st (previous year: 106th) with a stock market value of just over 181 billion dollars (around 162.6 billion euros) as at December 27. According to EY, Siemens climbed from 115th to 88th place within a year with a market capitalization of just under 148 billion dollars. At the end of 2022, no German company was among the top 100.

According to the analysis, the boom in the tech sector led to a further increase in the dominance of the USA: 62 (previous year: 61) of the 100 most expensive companies in the world are based in the USA, and nine of the ten currently most expensive companies in the world are based in the United States.

Undisputed leader: Apple

In first place, as in the previous year: the tech group Apple, with a market capitalization of more than three trillion dollars. It is followed by Microsoft (around 2.8 trillion dollars) and the Saudi Arabian oil production company Saudi Aramco (a good 2.1 trillion dollars). According to the list, the most valuable European company is currently the Danish pharmaceutical group Novo Nordisk in 16th place (460 billion dollars).

Overall, the stock market value of the 100 most expensive listed companies in the world increased by 29 percent over the course of the year, according to the calculations, reaching a new high of over 36.5 trillion dollars.

"This year, it was primarily the topic of artificial intelligence that fired the imagination of investors and thus stock market prices," said Henrik Ahlers, Chairman of the EY Management Board, commenting on the results. "Companies that are active in this area have become investors' favorites."

Europe gains some weight

According to the analysis, Europe's importance on the world's stock markets increased slightly at a low level at the end of the year: 19 European companies made it into the top 100, three more than a year earlier. However, in 2007, before the global financial crisis, 46 of the 100 most valuable companies in the world were based in Europe and only 32 in the USA.

"Over the past two decades, we have seen a dramatic decline in Europe's importance, while the USA has overtaken Europe," said Ahlers. The European capital market is currently "far too fragmented" and the barriers to raising capital via the stock exchange are too high, especially for young, up-and-coming companies.

Source: www.stern.de