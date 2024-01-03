Ortenau district - Two fatalities after head-on collision on the B3

Two people have died in a car accident on the B3 federal highway between Appenweier and Renchen. A 51-year-old man and a woman aged 20 died at the scene of the accident on Wednesday night, according to the police. According to the police, the man was driving in the direction of Renchen and, for reasons as yet unexplained, crossed into the oncoming lane, where his car collided head-on with the oncoming vehicle of the young woman. Both parties were traveling alone in their cars.

