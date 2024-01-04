Two explosions in Iran were caused by a suicide bomber

According to a state media report, one of the two devastating explosions in Iran was caused by a suicide bomber. This was revealed, among other things, by the analysis of video surveillance, the state news agency Irna reported on Telegram on Thursday, citing an unnamed source from the city of Kerman. The reasons behind the second explosion have not yet been conclusively clarified. A suicide attack is also suspected.

On the fourth anniversary of the death of the powerful Iranian general Ghassem Soleimani, more than 80 people were killed in two powerful explosions in his home town of Kerman near the tomb on Wednesday. Iran's government called it a terrorist attack. Initially, no group claimed responsibility for the alleged attack. The German government and the EU condemned the attack as an act of terror. It was the deadliest attack in the approximately 45-year history of the Islamic Republic. Many questions remain unanswered.

