Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsoperational forceturn of the yearneedshildesheimfireworksfire departmentthe menlower saxonyemergenciessolidbremerhavenbombardmentnew year's eve

Two emergency services injured after being shot at with fireworks

Two firefighters were shot at with fireworks and injured during an operation in Bremerhaven on New Year's Eve. The men had to be treated in hospital, according to a fire department spokesperson on New Year's morning. According to him, the fire department had been called to a fire in a parking...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
1 min read
An ambulance in action. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
An ambulance in action. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Bremerhaven - Two emergency services injured after being shot at with fireworks

Two firefighters were shot at with fireworks and injured during an operation in Bremerhaven on New Year's Eve. The men had to be treated in hospital, according to a fire department spokesperson on New Year's morning. According to him, the fire department had been called to a fire in a parking lot in the Leherheide district. According to the report, several people fired fireworks in the direction of the emergency services. The spokesperson was unable to provide any further details about the severity of the injuries this morning.

According to a police spokesman, none of the suspected perpetrators could be caught because the group quickly dispersed in all possible directions. Investigations into the case have begun, according to the official. Despite this incident, the police spokesman spoke of a quiet night after an initial assessment. The Unterweser Elbe control center received a total of 26 fire reports and 73 rescue service calls.

In Hildesheim, the fire department described New Year's Eve as "rather quiet" with 39 call-outs for rescue services and emergency doctors. In addition to small fires, for example in garbage cans, there was a balcony fire in the city center and a burning car, according to the city's professional fire brigade. No attacks on emergency services were reported.

Message from Bremerhaven

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Police forces are on duty in Solingen on New Year's Eve. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

21 police officers injured on New Year's Eve

21 police officers were injured during operations on New Year's Eve in North Rhine-Westphalia. This was significantly fewer than a year ago, when 43 officers were injured. The officers were injured by pyrotechnics, for example, as the State Office for Central Police Services reported on Monday...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest

Police forces are on duty in Solingen on New Year's Eve. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

21 police officers injured on New Year's Eve

21 police officers were injured during operations on New Year's Eve in North Rhine-Westphalia. This was significantly fewer than a year ago, when 43 officers were injured. The officers were injured by pyrotechnics, for example, as the State Office for Central Police Services reported on Monday...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public