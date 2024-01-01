Bremerhaven - Two emergency services injured after being shot at with fireworks

Two firefighters were shot at with fireworks and injured during an operation in Bremerhaven on New Year's Eve. The men had to be treated in hospital, according to a fire department spokesperson on New Year's morning. According to him, the fire department had been called to a fire in a parking lot in the Leherheide district. According to the report, several people fired fireworks in the direction of the emergency services. The spokesperson was unable to provide any further details about the severity of the injuries this morning.

According to a police spokesman, none of the suspected perpetrators could be caught because the group quickly dispersed in all possible directions. Investigations into the case have begun, according to the official. Despite this incident, the police spokesman spoke of a quiet night after an initial assessment. The Unterweser Elbe control center received a total of 26 fire reports and 73 rescue service calls.

In Hildesheim, the fire department described New Year's Eve as "rather quiet" with 39 call-outs for rescue services and emergency doctors. In addition to small fires, for example in garbage cans, there was a balcony fire in the city center and a burning car, according to the city's professional fire brigade. No attacks on emergency services were reported.

