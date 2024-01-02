Fire department operation - Two dead in apartment fire in Neukölln

Two people have died in a fire in an apartment in Berlin-Neukölln. According to a spokesperson for the Berlin fire department, the apartment on the second floor of a twelve-storey tower block in Theodor-Loos-Weg was on fire on Tuesday morning. Firefighters rescued two people from the apartment. However, according to the fire department, resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful - the people died on site. The fire had initially threatened to spread to the second floor via the balcony, but the firefighters were able to prevent this. The fire was extinguished by mid-morning. The police were on site investigating the cause of the fire. Around 60 firefighters were involved in the operation.

Source: www.stern.de