Two dead after plane collision in Tokyo

A Japan Airlines plane races across the tarmac on fire after landing in Tokyo. Shortly afterwards, passengers escape via emergency slides. Before that, it collides with another plane. There, two crew members are rescued too late.

All 400 passengers on a plane that caught fire at Tokyo's Haneda Airport were able to leave the aircraft. This was announced by the airline Japan Airlines (JAL) on Tuesday evening. The passenger plane had collided with a Japanese Coast Guard aircraft on landing at Tokyo airport, Japanese media reported, citing the Ministry of Transportation. Two of the six people on board the coastguard plane were killed and the pilot was seriously injured, Japanese television station TBS reported in the evening (local time).

The passenger plane had collided with a Japanese Coast Guard plane on landing, Japanese media reported, citing the Ministry of Transportation. The Kyodo news agency reported that this plane also caught fire.

The Coast Guard said it was investigating the possibility that one of its aircraft had collided with the passenger plane. According to the report, there were six people on board the plane. The captain had escaped and the remaining five people were still missing. According to media reports, the pilot was injured.

The coast guard plane was on its way to Niigata Airport to deliver relief supplies to the Noto Peninsula region affected by the earthquake, according to reports. At least 48 people have died in a series of earthquakes there since New Year's Day. All runways at Haneda Airport are closed following the incident, according to an airport spokesman.

