Two dead after major fire

Following the major fire in Düsseldorf, a second woman has succumbed to her injuries. A 77-year-old woman and now a 58-year-old woman have also died as a result of the fire, a police spokesperson said on Wednesday in response to an inquiry. Both died in hospitals. The authorities also counted 19 injured people who were treated in hospitals. The "Rheinische Post" had previously reported on the second fatality.

The devastating fire broke out one day before Christmas Eve in the Oberbilk district. Initially, a garbage container had burned in a passageway leading to a backyard. The fire then spread to an apartment building and, despite the efforts of 200 firefighters and rescue workers, spread to the top floor.

A caller had reported the fire in the garbage can by emergency call. Because the firefighter in the control center could hear the fire crackling, he immediately sent more firefighters to the scene than is usual for a garbage can fire.

30 residents had to be rescued from the flames. People were waiting for help at the windows and were rescued partly via turntable ladders and partly via the stairwell. A homicide squad is now investigating the case.

A spokeswoman for the public prosecutor's office said on Wednesday that a fire report will clarify what caused the fire. The police had initially set up a homicide squad on suspicion of serious arson resulting in death. On Wednesday, this became an investigation commission investigating negligent arson. It is still unclear what or who started the fire, said a public prosecutor.

The incident was filmed. Fire experts were surprised at the intensity of the flames that were shooting out of the bin. The fire had spread to the roof truss of the house and to an adjacent building.

According to the fire department, both residential buildings are uninhabitable after the fire. The city of Düsseldorf provided emergency accommodation. The fire department was able to protect a nearby retirement home from the flames.

