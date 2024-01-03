Rhine-Neckar district - Two dead after fire in a residential building in Ladenburg

Two people died in a fire in a residential building in Ladenburg(Rhine-Neckar district) on Wednesday morning. Details of the victims, who could only be rescued dead from the burning building, were not initially released by the police. Another person was injured - it was also not known how seriously. The cause of the fire and the amount of damage could not yet be determined, a police spokeswoman added. The fire, which had also spread to the roof structure, had not yet been extinguished. Firefighters, police and rescue services were still on site in the morning.

Police statement updated police press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de