Two critically injured in major fire

A burning garbage can has caused a major fire in two residential buildings in Düsseldorf. Two people were critically injured in the fire on Saturday afternoon, according to the fire department. The emergency services rescued 30 residents from the flames.

A caller had initially reported a fire in a garbage can in a passageway through the building, the fire department continued. When the emergency services arrived, the fire had already spread to the apartment building and several apartments and the façade were in flames. People were waiting for help at the windows and were rescued partly via turntable ladders and partly via the stairwell.

The fire then spread to the roof truss of the house and to an adjacent building. According to the fire department, both residential buildings are uninhabitable after the fire. The city of Düsseldorf has provided some emergency accommodation. Extinguishing the embers should initially take several hours. At peak times, 200 firefighters were on site. A nearby retirement home was not affected.

