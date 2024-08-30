Skip to content
Two collisions lead to closure of A38 in a bidavalent manner

A vehicle on the A38 highway in Burgenlandkreis collided with an individual, leading to a serious mishap.

The A38 is under closure in both lanes due to two deadly accidents occurring between the Rippachtal rest area and the Leuna exit. (Representative image)

The A38 highway is currently blocked in both directions due to two incidents, one of which led to a fatal outcome, happening between the Rippachtal junction and the Leuna interchange. During the night, a truck traveling towards Göttingen ran into and unfortunately ended the life of an individual on the roadway, as reported by a police representative. Initial investigations hint that the deceased was a motorist who had pulled over on the shoulder due to mechanical issues and had exited the vehicle.

As a consequence of the initial accident, a traffic pile-up occurred. A truck then collided with another truck in the rear, but at this stage, no severe injuries have been reported, the police representative mentioned.

The unfortunate incident involving a truck and a motorist on the shoulder resulted in a car being stuck in the resulting traffic jam. After learning about the multiple incidents, drivers were advised to avoid the A38 highway and find alternative routes in their cars.

