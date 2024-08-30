- Two collisions lead to closure of A38 in a bidavalent manner
The A38 highway is currently blocked in both directions due to two incidents, one of which led to a fatal outcome, happening between the Rippachtal junction and the Leuna interchange. During the night, a truck traveling towards Göttingen ran into and unfortunately ended the life of an individual on the roadway, as reported by a police representative. Initial investigations hint that the deceased was a motorist who had pulled over on the shoulder due to mechanical issues and had exited the vehicle.
As a consequence of the initial accident, a traffic pile-up occurred. A truck then collided with another truck in the rear, but at this stage, no severe injuries have been reported, the police representative mentioned.
The unfortunate incident involving a truck and a motorist on the shoulder resulted in a car being stuck in the resulting traffic jam. After learning about the multiple incidents, drivers were advised to avoid the A38 highway and find alternative routes in their cars.