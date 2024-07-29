Tater is a 17-year-old - Two children killed in knife attack in Southport, UK

In a knife attack in the British town of Southport, at least two children have been killed. Nine others were injured, six of whom are in critical condition, according to investigators at a press conference. Two adults were also seriously injured, Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said. A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

The motive is still unclear. However, the incident in the northwest English town between Liverpool and Blackpool has caused national outrage. Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed alarm.

The children were attending an event at a dance school when the suspected attacker entered armed with a knife and stabbed them. Chief Constable Kennedy said it was not a terrorist incident.

Southport residents describe scene as "like a horror film"

A resident told the "Liverpool Echo" that she heard many sirens and then a helicopter circling overhead. "Then the messages started circulating in the local WhatsApp groups saying 'lock your windows, lock your doors', and we were told that a man was running around stabbing people," the woman told the newspaper. A business owner who witnessed the incident told "Sky News" it was "like a scene from a horror film."

The Merseyside Police had previously stated: "There appear to be several victims." It was initially unclear if anyone had died. There is no further risk to the public. Armed police have apprehended the man and seized a knife. "Please avoid the area while we deal with the incident," they said. Southport is a coastal town in northwest England between Liverpool and Blackpool.

