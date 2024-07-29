Two children killed in knife attack in northern England - police arrest 17-year-old

27-year-old man accused of murder and attempted murder, police say. Initial investigation rules out terrorism.

Police were called to a house in a quiet residential area around 11:00 AM, they reported. UK media reports suggest dance lessons for children were taking place there. A shopkeeper who called the police told Press Association that several "young girls" were apparently attacked. Police confirmed a knife was recovered at the scene. The motive is under investigation.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer posted on X, "The news from Southport is shocking and horrifying. My thoughts are with the victims."

ku/jes

