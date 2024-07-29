Two children killed in knife attack in northern England - 17-year-old arrested

The police were called to a house in a quiet residential area around 11:00 AM (local time). According to local police chief Serena Kennedy, a dance class for children was taking place there, with participants dancing to songs by US singer Taylor Swift. "The attacker entered the building armed with a knife and attacked the children," Kennedy told journalists. Adults present tried to protect the children. "All the injured have stab wounds," she added.

The head of the emergency services, Dave Kitchin, described the scene as a "devastating sight". The attack will leave "lasting traces" at the location.

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested and is now facing charges of murder and attempted murder, police said. A knife was recovered at the scene. The teenager is in custody, and investigations into the motive for this tragic incident are ongoing. While the attack is not initially suspected to be a terrorist act, the motive is still being investigated. No further suspects are being sought.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed shock following the incident. "I know the country is deeply shocked," he said in a video message. "Our thoughts are with the families. Their pain is unimaginable."

King Charles III expressed his "deepest sympathies, prayers, and condolences" in a statement. He described the incident as "utterly horrifying". Prince William and his wife Kate wrote on the online service X, "as parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends, and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport are going through". They called the attack "horrific".

The number of violent crimes involving knives in Britain has been increasing. In 2023, there were nearly 50,000 such incidents, a seven percent increase from 2022. Over the past decade, the number of these incidents has doubled.

The dance class that was targeted was primarily attended by young children. Following the attack, the children and their families are left traumatized and seeking answers.

Read also: