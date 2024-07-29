- Two children killed in England knife attack

In a knife attack in the British town of Southport, at least two children were killed. Nine others were injured, six of them critically, according to investigators at a press conference. Two adults were also seriously injured, Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said. A 17-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

The motive remains unclear. However, the incident in the northwest English town between Liverpool and Blackpool has caused national outrage. Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed alarm.

The children were attending an event at a dance school when the suspected attacker entered armed with a knife and stabbed them. Chief Constable Kennedy said it was not a terrorist act.



