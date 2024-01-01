Schleswig-Flensburg district - Two children injured in accident with fireworks
A boy and a girl were injured and a house badly damaged while handling fireworks in Havetoft(Schleswig-Flensburg district). A 15-year-old boy suffered serious burn injuries in the accident on Saturday evening, a police spokeswoman said on Sunday. A ten-year-old girl was slightly injured. Fire broke out in the attic of the house during the accident. The building is no longer habitable for the time being.
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de