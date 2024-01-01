Skip to content
Two children injured in accident with fireworks

Firefighters prepare an extinguishing attack. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Schleswig-Flensburg district - Two children injured in accident with fireworks

A boy and a girl were injured and a house badly damaged while handling fireworks in Havetoft(Schleswig-Flensburg district). A 15-year-old boy suffered serious burn injuries in the accident on Saturday evening, a police spokeswoman said on Sunday. A ten-year-old girl was slightly injured. Fire broke out in the attic of the house during the accident. The building is no longer habitable for the time being.

