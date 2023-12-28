Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsfloodhanoverflood zonefire departmentbad weatherlower saxonyemergencies

Two canoeists possibly in danger in floods

Two canoeists may have been in danger in the flood area in Hanover. A search for them on Thursday was unsuccessful. The operation was called off in the afternoon, said a spokesman for the fire department. It was unclear exactly what had happened. The two may have been swept away by the water -...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
1 min read
Emergency services from the Hanover fire department stand on a flooded road during an operation.....aussiedlerbote.de
Emergency services from the Hanover fire department stand on a flooded road during an operation. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Flood - Two canoeists possibly in danger in floods

Two canoeists may have been in danger in the flood area in Hanover. A search for them on Thursday was unsuccessful. The operation was called off in the afternoon, said a spokesman for the fire department. It was unclear exactly what had happened. It is possible that the two were washed away by the water - but it is also possible that the two people are not in the masses of water.

He was initially unable to say exactly how the missing person report came about. A drone was also flown over the area during the search. In the meantime, it was rumored that a passer-by had seen the canoeists get out of the water, the spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, the surrounding area at the scene in the Limmer district is under water. There is a lot of flooding there. Although there had been no cordoning off measures, it was "grossly negligent" to go canoeing at the water levels.

Overall, the situation in the state capital is currently under control and manageable, according to the fire department spokesperson. The water levels had remained more or less the same, the emergency services were taking appropriate measures and regularly checking the control points in the city.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man seriously injured in robbery in Hamburg

After a brutal robbery of a 48-year-old man in Hamburg, the police are looking for two suspects and are asking for witnesses. During the crime on Monday in the Niendorf district, the victim was seriously injured by a stab wound to the back, cuts and blows with a baseball bat, police said on...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public
A man lights a firecracker. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Speed camera in Elterlein blown up with pyrotechnics

Unknown perpetrators have blown up a speed camera in Elterlein in the Ore Mountains, causing extensive material damage. According to the police, the stationary speed measuring system was damaged to the tune of around 65,000 euros. The crime took place on Thursday night. The remains of an...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public

Latest