Flood - Two canoeists possibly in danger in floods

Two canoeists may have been in danger in the flood area in Hanover. A search for them on Thursday was unsuccessful. The operation was called off in the afternoon, said a spokesman for the fire department. It was unclear exactly what had happened. It is possible that the two were washed away by the water - but it is also possible that the two people are not in the masses of water.

He was initially unable to say exactly how the missing person report came about. A drone was also flown over the area during the search. In the meantime, it was rumored that a passer-by had seen the canoeists get out of the water, the spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, the surrounding area at the scene in the Limmer district is under water. There is a lot of flooding there. Although there had been no cordoning off measures, it was "grossly negligent" to go canoeing at the water levels.

Overall, the situation in the state capital is currently under control and manageable, according to the fire department spokesperson. The water levels had remained more or less the same, the emergency services were taking appropriate measures and regularly checking the control points in the city.

Source: www.stern.de