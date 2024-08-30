- Two buildings' rooftops ablaze - Flame spread contained.

In the heart of Emmerting, a district of Altötting, two roof structures are currently battling an intense blaze. As a result of the thick smog, authorities urge locals to seal their windows and doors tight, as advised by a law enforcement representative.

During the afternoon hours, an unidentified source ignited a fire within the roofing of a local residential dwelling. The flames rapidly engulfed their neighboring roof as well. According to police updates, firefighters have successfully managed to contain the inferno. Remarkably, no casualties have been reported, the spokesperson concluded.

