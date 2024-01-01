Skip to content
Two Berliners spent New Year's Eve outdoors in Bergen

A couple from Berlin had to spend New Year's Eve outdoors in the cold and bad weather in the Austrian mountains. The 26-year-old man and his 39-year-old girlfriend were on a high alpine hike in Carinthia, but did not reach a refuge at 2287 meters as hoped due to snowfall and strong winds,

A couple from Berlin had to spend New Year's Eve outdoors in the cold and bad weather in the Austrian mountains. The 26-year-old man and his 39-year-old girlfriend had been on a high alpine hike in Carinthia, but were unable to reach a refuge at 2287 meters as hoped due to snowfall and strong winds, police reported on Monday.

They had set up an emergency bivouac at around 1850 meters. For an emergency bivouac, hikers usually look for a sheltered spot on the mountain and try to protect themselves from the cold and weather with material they have brought with them. However, the weather was getting worse and worse, so the two made an emergency call at 3.00 am. Mountain rescuers climbed up to the Germans on foot and reached them at around 6.30 am. The two were exhausted and hypothermic, but uninjured. The rescuers accompanied them down into the valley.

Police statement

Read also:

