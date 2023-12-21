Skip to content
Two arrests after kidnapping of 33-year-old man

Following the kidnapping of a 33-year-old man in Lower Franconia in November, the police have arrested two suspects in Thuringia and Hesse. The two men, aged 30 and 32, have been in custody since Thursday, according to police and the public prosecutor's office. They were arrested last week by...

Justice - Two arrests after kidnapping of 33-year-old man

Following the kidnapping of a 33-year-old man in Lower Franconia in November, the police have arrested two suspects in Thuringia and Hesse. The two men, aged 30 and 32, have been in custody since Thursday, according to police and the public prosecutor's office. They were arrested last week by special units following searches in Kassel and Sömmerda.

The 33-year-old was pulled into a van in Karlstadt (Main-Spessart district) in November. A driver had reported the incident. The criminal investigation department searched for the kidnapped man, who, according to the police, was then released after four and a half days in Baden-Württemberg and contacted relatives from Meckesheim in the Rhine-Neckar district. They took him to a hospital. The man had suffered physical and psychological injuries, they said.

Investigators also relied on tips from the public in the search for the perpetrators and the vehicle used to commit the crime. According to the findings, the victim had been detained in an apartment in Kassel. The suspected murder vehicle was also found in the vicinity, as the authorities announced on Thursday. Evidence was also seized.

The suspects are accused of extortionate kidnapping. The police did not provide any further details about the crime or the possible motive for reasons of investigative tactics.

