Two American individuals receive extended jail terms in Russia.

Ukrainian Military Personnel

Russia allegedly drafts a strategy document for the AfD.

In Russia, two American citizens have received significant prison sentences. A 72-year-old named Robert David Johnson was sentenced to six years and ten months, as reported by a Reuters correspondent at the hearing. The trial was conducted in secret, with the court finding that Johnson acted as a mercenary for Ukraine. He received a monthly salary of $1,000 for his service in a unit based in the eastern Ukrainian city of Isyum. Johnson was provided with weapons and ammunition, and underwent the necessary training. His stint there began in 2014.

Johnson, hailing from Michigan, United States, signed up in February 2022. The following month, Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, igniting a conflict that has persisted for over 1000 days. The exact details leading to Johnsons arrest remain undisclosed.

Johnson appeared unphased by the verdict, as reported by the Reuters correspondent. His legal representative chose not to comment on the verdict, but RIA later reported his intentions to appeal. State media claimed that Johnsons guilt was admitted, but his sister challenged this in a recent interview, suggesting that he largely kept to himself.**

In Ukraine, Johnsons primary source of income was a $300 monthly pension from the Ukrainian government. He did not bother learning Russian or Ukrainian and had minimal interaction with the locals.

The European Union expressed concern over Johnson's imprisonment, calling for his release and assurance of fair treatment. The European Union strongly condemns any form of political persecution and advocates for the rule of law in Russia.

