Two additional Los Angeles Times editorial board members step down in the middle of upheaval regarding the thwarted endorsement of Harris.

Robert Greene, a Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial writer, parted ways from his role due to billionaire Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong's rejection of the proposed endorsement, as confirmed to CNN. In 2021, Greene clinched journalism's most revered accolade for his editorials covering policing, bail reform, prisons, and mental health, providing a comprehensive analysis of the Los Angeles criminal justice system.

In his resignation note, Greene expressed his dismay over the decision to not endorse Harris.

"I understand it's the owner's call, but I was disheartened by it," he penned. "What's more disconcerting is the fact that one of the contenders, Donald Trump, has consistently shown disregard for fundamental journalistic principles such as truth and democracy's sanctity."

Karin Klein, another editorial board member, also tendered her resignation on Thursday, airing her frustration on Facebook.

"I respect the owner's right to interfere with editorials, but choosing against an endorsement at this juncture is essentially laying out a silent, invisible, and unjustified editorial that insinuates Harris possesses serious flaws equal to Trump," she remarked.

The departures followed Mariel Garza, the editorial board head's resignation the previous day, caused by Soon-Shiong's edict not to endorse Harris in the presidential campaign. Instead of an endorsement, Soon-Shiong proposed that the board outline the policy differences between Harris and Trump, which led to critiques from the newspaper's staff and observers. The Times has endorsed a presidential candidate in every election since its support for Barack Obama in 2008.

When CNN reached out for comment, a Los Angeles Times spokesperson declined to respond. The newspaper has yet to explain its decision to its readers.

Soon-Shiong spoke out about the controversy on Spectrum News 1 SoCal on Thursday night, saying, "My worry is that endorsing either candidate would exacerbate division."

"I wish to ensure that we provide a platform for all viewpoints, both in the opinion and op-ed sections," he continued. "Reader perceptions of us or our family as 'ultra-progressive' or not are not important to me."

In her Facebook post, Klein refuted Soon-Shiong's explanation, stating, "The owner is acting contrary to the neutrality he claims to seek. Enough. I'm out."

Established in 1881, the Los Angeles Times is California's most widely circulated newspaper and one of the nation's largest, boasting a Sunday print circulation of 1.6 million. The newspaper's decision not to endorse a presidential candidate has stirred speculation about the paper self-censoring its coverage, given that polls suggest a close race between Trump and Harris for the White House.

Upon the news of Soon-Shiong's decision becoming public on Tuesday, the Trump campaign swiftly capitalized on the opportunity, calling it a "devastating blow" for Harris, implying her inability to meet the job requirements.

In a resignation letter published by the Columbia Journalism Review, Garza argued that the decision not to endorse Harris portrayed the newspaper as cowardly and hypocritical, possibly even displaying a hint of sexism and racism.

"How could we spend years denouncing Trump and his leadership threats to the nation, only to fail to endorse the democratic candidate challenger, whom we previously endorsed for the US Senate?" she asked. "This non-endorsement undermines the ed board's credibility and every single endorsement we make, from school board races onwards."

The Los Angeles Times newsroom union acknowledged on Thursday that "many disgruntled and disappointed readers are canceling their subscriptions" in response to Soon-Shiong's decision. "We remain disturbed by the owner's decision to reject the planned endorsement, and we're looking for clarification," the union concluded.

The Los Angeles Times faced criticism in the media business for its decision, with analysts questioning the impact on advertisements and subscriptions due to the lack of an endorsement. In response, a spokesperson for the media company stated, "Our business strategy is focused on providing high-quality journalism to our readers, and we believe our coverage speaks for itself."

