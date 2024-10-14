Two additional African nations confirm Mpox cases

The battle against the increase of Monkeypox cases in Africa isn't making significant headway. Two additional nations have reported Monkeypox incidents over the past six weeks, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), boosting the tally to sixteen. For the first time this year, cases have been identified in Zambia and Ghana. The estimated number of potential Monkeypox cases across Africa has risen by 3.6%, reaching 36,787 (as of October 6).

The Democratic Republic of Congo continues to be the most impacted, with 85% of the suspected cases reported there. Over 6,000 instances of the Monkeypox virus (previously known as Mpox) have been verified in the nation. Specialists suspect a high degree of underreporting.

This is largely because only a portion of individuals with a rash are being tested, and numerous infected people are avoiding clinical care due to stigma, as the primary transmission was predominantly through sexual contact. The condition spreads through direct contact of skin or mucous membranes. Now, even young children are falling victim.

The condition results in a rash covering the entire body, accompanied by fever and muscle pain. It can be deadly for young children and those already weakened by other illnesses. Vaccinations against Monkeypox commenced in the Congo in early October.

Throughout Africa, the number of confirmed infections has been rising substantially in recent weeks, primarily due to more testing being conducted each week. The WHO has labeled Monkeypox a "public health emergency of international concern." Nevertheless, European authorities view the chance of spread in Europe as low.

The European Union has been actively monitoring the Monkeypox situation in Africa, given its significance and the rising number of cases. Despite the European Union's vigilance, the European Union has yet to report any Monkeypox cases within its borders.

Read also: