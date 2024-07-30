Skip to content
Two 16-year-olds injured in motorcycle accident

For unknown reasons, a 16-year-old boy crashed into another 16-year-old rider on a moped. Both were injured, one severely.

A severely injured 16-year-old was transported to the hospital by helicopter.
Two 16-year-olds sustained injuries in an accident in the Hildburghausen district while riding their mopeds - a rescue helicopter transported one of them, who was severely injured, to the hospital. On Monday evening, they were riding one behind the other near Römhild when the collision occurred, causing both to fall, a police spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The reason why the 16-year-old riding behind collided with the moped in front of him is still unknown. One of the teenagers was severely injured in the fall, while the other sustained lighter injuries. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment. The police are investigating the cause of the accident.

The location of the accident involving the two mopeds was in the district of Hildburghausen, specifically near Römhild. Despite the ongoing investigation, the reason behind the collision remains unclear.

