Twenty-fourth hour Southeastern European meeting espouses: Twelve nations petition for Russia's withdrawal

12:00 Twelve Southeastern European nations and Turkey agree that Russia's withdrawal from all occupied territories in Ukraine is essential for peace. They endorse Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace plan and Ukraine's entry into NATO. This consensus was outlined in a joint statement from their summit in Dubrovnik, Croatia, which they signed alongside Zelensky. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, renowned for his diplomatic waltz between the West and Russia, also put his signature on the document. Vucic managed to have a demand for sanctions against Russia removed from the final summit declaration, as reported by Croatian media.

20:20 EU nations prepare ground for 35-billion-euro loan for UkraineRepresentatives from EU nations have laid the groundwork for additional financial aid for Ukraine. A provisional agreement reached in Brussels allows for a loan of up to 35 billion euros for the war-torn country, as stated by the member state representatives. This loan will be repaid with interest using funds from the Russian central bank's frozen assets. The loan is part of a larger support package scheduled by the G7 major industrialized nations this summer. This package offers loans worth up to 50 billion US dollars (approximately 46 billion euros) funded by Russian resources.

19:48 Russia claims victories in KurskThe Russian military has reportedly recaptured two villages in the Russian border region of Kursk from Ukraine. Russian forces have continued their "offensive operations" and claimed the liberation of Nowaja Sorotschina and Pokrowski, as confirmed by Russian news agencies.

19:18 Latvian border patrol accuses Belarus of large-scale smugglingThe Latvian border guard alleges the Belarusian authorities of supporting migrants in their bid to cross the border. According to the border guard chief, it would be impossible for such a large number of people to cross the border unnoticed without Belarusian officials' knowledge. During a special operation, 46 illegal border crossers were apprehended on Tuesday following a one-hour chase. The Latvian border guard chief suggested that the entire illegitimate migration is primarily orchestrated by Belarusian services. He also accused Belarusian security forces of collaborating with smugglers and organized crime. The detainees, as per the authorities' reports, were Somali citizens who were returned to Belarus. The incident sparked controversy in Latvia over the use of a van modeled after a police car by smugglers, complete with flashing lights and special paintwork. The source of the equipment remains unclear initially.

18:46 Russian oil facility in Crimea continues to burnTwo days after the Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea, a Russian oil facility on the southern Crimean coast continues to burn. Satellite imagery from the European Earth observation program Copernicus showed a plume of smoke from the burning oil depot in Fedosia, reaching an altitude of approximately 800 kilometers.

18:12 Zelensky Outlines 2025 War EndgameUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sees potential for ending the war by 2025 given the current battlefield dynamics. In an address at the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit in Dubrovnik, he stated, "In October, November, and December, we have the chance to move things in the direction of peace and permanent stability." He plans to discuss international peace initiatives in Dubrovnik and "our coordinated action with partners to address security challenges and cooperation on the path to the EU and NATO," Zelensky wrote on social media.

17:37 Macron Visits Ukrainian Soldiers Training in FranceFrench President Emmanuel Macron visited Ukrainian troops training in France for the first time. Macron inspected a military camp in eastern France to show his support for Ukraine, under attack from Russia. The exact location of the training site was not disclosed due to security concerns. French military personnel are currently training 2,300 Ukrainian soldiers at the site, teaching them how to use weapons supplied by France and exposing them to combat-like conditions with stress, noise, and drones to prepare them for deployment. This marks Macron's first encounter with some of the 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers France has trained since the Russian invasion in February 2022.

17:04 Zelensky to Visit Berlin on FridayUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Berlin on Friday to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. The visit was confirmed by sources familiar with the plans to Reuters news agency. Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden had to cancel his planned Germany visit due to Hurricane "Milton." The Ukraine summit scheduled for Saturday in Ramstein has also been postponed.

16:38 Russian Ammunition Depot Inflames: Emergency Declared Russian authorities have declared an emergency in a western region subsequent to Ukraine's claim of launching an attack on an ammunition depot last night. (Check entry at 13:00) The local branch of the Emergency Ministry reported that an emergency situation had been declared in a district of the Bryansk region due to "explosions of explosive substances." The Ukrainian military had previously stated that it had targeted a depot containing rocket and artillery ammunition, including some supplied from North Korea, as well as guided aerial bombs. Both Russia and North Korea have refuted mutual arms deliveries.

15:32 Troublemaking Refugee Group Disturbs Neighborhood in Kiel Around thirty refugees from Ukraine and the Bulgarian border region with Turkey have been causing issues in the Kiel neighborhood of Wik for months. There have been recurring incidents of noise, thefts, and law violations, as reported by Schleswig-Holstein's state capital. Now, it is being considered whether the group can be redistributed to different accommodations in other neighborhoods. Additionally, the city is attempting to involve residents to prevent further offenses.

15:01 Donetsk: No Intact Building Left in City of Torez Around 1200 people remain in the city of Torez in the Donetsk Oblast, where no building has survived unscathed due to Russian bombardments. The head of the military administration of the Donetsk Oblast, Vadim Filashkin, reports in the news program 24/7 that living conditions in the city are appalling, and the delivery of humanitarian aid is difficult due to constant attacks. Nevertheless, the remaining residents refuse to leave the city.

14:29 German Government: Biden's Absence Not Detrimental to Ukraine Due to US President Joe Biden's cancellation of his visit to Germany, all planned multilateral meetings will also not take place, according to the German government. There will be no meeting with the heads of state and government of the USA, France, and the UK, says government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit in Berlin. Neither French President Emmanuel Macron nor British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will travel to Berlin after Biden's cancellation over the weekend. The meeting of heads of state and government in the so-called Ramstein format to support Ukraine will also be cancelled. Hebestreit dismissed the notion that the cancellation would harm Ukraine. "I cannot report any negative reactions from Ukraine," he says. Ukraine understands Biden's decision to remain in the USA due to the powerful hurricane, and it is aware that it can rely on the support of the USA, Germany, and other allies.

13:55 Finnish President: Birth of NATO 3.0 According to Finnish President Alexander Stubb, "NATO 3.0" is currently being created. "I am firmly convinced that we are now witnessing the birth of NATO 3.0," he says at a press conference in Brussels, adding, "We are returning to the original role of NATO as a deterrent and strong military alliance, as a threat comes from the east, mainly from Russia." Within the alliance, there is a common understanding of the now applicable security requirements, "and I think it is now extremely important that we work on both deterrence and defense."

13:32 Zelensky Lands in Croatia for Balkan Talks Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has landed in Croatia for discussions. "With Prime Minister (Andrej) Plenkovic, we will discuss further defense cooperation, the treatment of our wounded fighters, and also the rebuilding of Ukraine," the head of state writes on X. He will also participate in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit with around a dozen Southeast European states. There, the implementation of the peace plan and the integration of Ukraine into the European Union and the military alliance NATO will be discussed.

13:00 Ukraine Claims Attack on Russian Ammunition Depot According to Ukrainian reports, the military launched an attack on a Russian ammunition depot in the Bryansk region last night. Twelve drones were reportedly used in the attack, as announced by the Ukrainian military. The depot, which stored drones, bombs, and ammunition from North Korea, caught fire due to falling debris, it was further reported. Videos on social media are said to show the fire on the grounds.

12:53 Ramstein Meeting on Ukraine Postponed After Biden's Cancellation Following the cancelation of US President Joe Biden's visit to Germany, the Ramstein meeting scheduled for Saturday to support Ukraine has also been postponed. "Polish President Andrzej Duda will not travel to a summit on Ukraine in Ramstein because it will not take place as planned after US President Joe Biden decided not to participate," said Duda's advisor Mieszko Pawlak. "The meeting has been postponed (...), but at the moment we have no information about when it will be." Stefan Mair, director of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP), does not see the postponement as a signal for a change in Ukraine policy. It was merely to be expected that further support for Ukraine would be confirmed.

12:34 Kremlin Denies Reports of Trump-Putin Calls Russia has disputed the findings of US journalist Bob Woodward on repeated calls between Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin and former US President Donald Trump. "No, that's not true," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Russian news website "RBK". He was referring to a pre-published passage from Woodward's new book "War", which claims that Trump, according to an unnamed source, had spoken to Putin up to seven times since leaving the White House in early 2021. Woodward also claims that Trump had secretly sent coronavirus tests to the Russian president during his presidency despite shortages in the US.

12:04 Majority of Russians View Germany Negatively Due to Ukraine SupportA majority of Russians hold a negative or somewhat negative view towards Germany due to its backing of Ukraine. As per a survey conducted by the independent Levada Center for Public Opinion Research in Moscow, 62% of Russians possess such sentiments. In contrast, in 2019, only 61% of the Russian population held a positive or somewhat positive view of Germany. Levada Center director Lev Gudkov attributes this shift to the escalation of anti-German propaganda in Russia. He mentioned, "Germany has now surpassed Ukraine and Poland in being perceived as a hostile nation." The United States and the United Kingdom are viewed as greater threats by the Russian population.

11:45 von der Leyen Rips into Orban's Ukraine War StanceEU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen strongly criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during a speech in the European Parliament in Strasbourg. Von der Leyen challenged Orban's self-proclaimed "peace initiative" in the Ukraine war and questioned his visit to Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. "There are still some who blame the war of aggression not on Putin's lust for power, but on Ukraine's yearning for freedom," von der Leyen stated.

11:30 Trubetskoy Disappointed by Biden's Cancellation of Ukraine SummitU.S. President Biden's cancellation of his trip to Germany, including the Ukraine summit in Ramstein, due to the hurricane situation in Florida, left Ukrainian journalist Dennis Trubetskoy feeling disillusioned. Trubetskoy, while expressing his disappointment for Kyiv, also predicted a potential energy crisis in Ukraine in the coming weeks.

11:02 German Military: Russian Artillery Superiority Less DominantGerman military officials reported a significant improvement in the availability of ammunition. As per Christian Freuding, head of the Ukraine special staff in the Federal Ministry of Defense, Russian artillery superiority is no longer as high as it was in the spring and has decreased to around 3:1 from 8:1. The change is attributed to both increased production capacities in the West and a stronger Ukrainian arms industry. Freuding also noted that the Ukrainian drone production numbers are impressive with plans to manufacture 1.5 million drones by the end of the year. However, he acknowledged that resources remain scarce overall.

10:36 Ukraine Convicts Two "Armageddon" HackersTwo members of the "Armageddon" hacker group, who have been supported by the Russian FSB, were convicted in absentia by a Ukrainian court. The hackers were found guilty of carrying out more than 5,000 cyberattacks against Ukrainian institutions and critical infrastructure. The Ukrainian security service (SBU) revealed that the main targets included various ministries such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Economic Development, as well as sensitive document management systems and servers containing crucial government data. The two Russian FSB employees were also linked to working as employees for the SBU on the occupied Crimea before joining the FSB following the annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014. They were sentenced to 15 years in prison for treason and inconsiderate interference with computer and operational systems.

10:02 Orbán Believes Trump Will Quickly "Make Peace"Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán expressed his belief that if Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is elected, he will act promptly to establish peace between Russia and Ukraine. Orbán stated during a press conference that, "Trump will not wait until his inauguration in January to 'make peace.' (He) will act immediately, so that as European heads of state and government, we have no time to lose." Orbán did not elaborate on what he meant by this call to action.

09:25 Report: Russia Continuing to Manipulate US ElectionsAccording to U.S. intelligence sources, Russia is still actively interfering in the upcoming U.S. presidential election with the primary goal of supporting Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and hindering Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. The report by "Voice of America" claimed that Russian actors are influencing various political parties to tilt the U.S. population against pro-Ukraine policies and politicians. The high-ranking U.S. intelligence official stated, "We have observed these actors intensifying their activities as the election date draws nearer."

08:55 Ukraine Reporting Drone Strike and Missile AttacksUkraine reported Russian drone strikes on Odessa, causing five injuries and a fire in an unfinished building, as well as damage to a medical facility. Russian forces are also believed to have fired ballistic missiles at the central Ukrainian region of Poltava, damaging an industrial plant. However, no casualties were reported.

07:50 Russia Reports Ukrainian UAV Attacks on Five CitiesThe Russian Defense Ministry reports that Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) attacked the cities of Bryansk, Belgorod, Kursk, Rostov, and Krasnodar. According to the report, Russia's air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 47 Ukrainian UAVs intending to strike the western part of the country. There were no casualties. A fire caused by falling debris in an uninhabited area in the south of Rostov, near the Ukrainian border, was promptly extinguished, as per Governor Vasily Golubyev. He mentioned that there were no additional damages. The leader of Bryansk, Alexander Bogomaz, revealed that emergency services are at the locations where debris fell, but it remains unclear if there were any damages. Russian officials seldom disclose the full extent of damages resulting from Ukrainian attacks.

07:20 US Military Suggests Useful Weapon Systems for UkraineThe Commander of the US military in Europe, General Chris Cavoli, has enumerated a list of American weapon systems which could bolster Ukraine's counteraction against Russia but have not yet been doled out by the Biden administration. These include air-to-ground missiles and the communication system Link 16, which facilitates superior communication between combat systems within NATO, as per CNN sources. Ukraine had previously petitioned for both systems multiple times. Cavoli failed to address why the US has not furnished these systems thus far. US officials had encapsulated apprehensions that sensitive US technology might be co-opted by the Russians. The list is alleged to be an appendix of a secret report on the Biden administration's Ukraine strategy.

06:44 Report: Putin Has Demolished Cherished Villa in Sochi - Out of Anxiety of AttacksInvestigative journalists detail that Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the demolition of his summer residence in Sochi. The rationale, according to the independent Russian media outlet "Proekt", is apprehension about Ukrainian UAV attacks. Journalists have published satellite images showing Putin's villa "Botscharow Rutschej" in Sochi in 2023 and a large excavation in the same area in 2024, in addition to heavier and denser flora surrounding the site. "He no longer journeys to Sochi due to fear for his life. The President harbors concerns about UAV attacks," Proekt commented on the images. "The pit where the dacha formerly existed now lies in its stead." According to Proekt, the summer residence Botscharow Rutschej is among Putin's most cherished properties.

06:10 In the Event of his Demise: Harris Urges Zelensky to Establish Succession StrategyUS Vice President Kamala Harris purportedly advised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to establish a succession plan in the event he perishes or is apprehended, as reported by renowned US journalist Bob Woodward in his latest book "War". According to Woodward, Harris extolled Zelensky to consider establishing a succession plan to lead the nation if he is detained or perishes or becomes incapable of governing, as per CNN citing the book. The conversation is said to have occurred at the Munich Security Conference just prior to the Russian invasion. Woodward reportedly anticipated that it might be the final time US officials encountered Zelensky alive.

04:56 Biden Will Not Attend Ukraine Summit in Ramstein in PersonUS President Biden will not attend the Ukraine summit in Ramstein physically, according to Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh. The specifics regarding US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's itinerary are still being determined. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was slated to accompany Biden on the journey, has also cancelled his visit to Germany. Biden had postponed his planned trips to Germany and Angola due to Hurricane "Milton" approaching the state of Florida. It is now conceivable that Biden will participate in the summit virtually with approximately 50 NATO member states.

03:00 Ministry of Defense Prepares Additional Aid for UkraineThe German Federal Ministry of Defense is preparing for further considerable support for Ukraine. "We have recently received an additional 400 million euros from the Bundestag alone for 2024, enabling us to implement a total of 50 projects this year with a total volume of 1.4 billion euros," says Christian Freuding, head of the Ukraine task force, to the German Press Agency. Freuding highlights deliveries of air defense systems, tanks, and artillery ammunition. The ammunition supply has generally improved. "The Russians' artillery superiority is no longer as high as it was in the spring, decreasing from 8:1 to roughly 3:1." Despite escalating Russian pressures in the Donbass, he sees options for the Ukrainian army to act.

02:19 Russia: Pardoned War Veteran Slays AgainA man who had been convicted of homicide in Russia has slain another woman after returning from combat against Ukraine. A 35-year-old man is now under scrutiny for murder charges in the city of Saratov on the Volga after stabbing his girlfriend during a spat in a store, according to investigators. They also released footage from the crime scene. The accused had already been tried for homicide in 2021 for stabbing his wife in a store. Both women had desired separation from the man. The suspect had enlisted for combat against Ukraine and was granted clemency by Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin.

01:37 Russia Blocks DiscordRussia is restricting access to the online service Discord. The restriction arises "due to violations of Russian legislation requirements aimed at preventing the use of messages for terrorist and extremist purposes," as per the media watchdog Roskomnadzor. According to the authority, Discord has not adhered with an order from October 1 to eradicate nearly 1,000 pieces of content. Roskomnadzor has said the platform is "frequently utilized by criminals."

00:29 Self-harm Protest: Russian Activist Harms Herself in CourtA Russian protestor harmed herself in court as a form of protest against her sentencing. Olga Suworowa, an activist affiliated with the women's rights organization Soft Force, caused self-harm in the Krasnoyarsk courtroom in Siberia, as reported by the organization via Telegram. A shared video shows Suworowa holding up her bleeding left arm. Soft Force was established in 2022, prior to Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

23:16 Delay in Ukraine's Second Peace Summit LikelyUkraine's leadership is looking into possibly postponing the second peace summit, initially scheduled for November. The preparations for this summit fall under Andriy Yermak's presidential administration in Kyiv. His advisor, Daria Sariyna, disclosed to the news portal "Telegraf" that a November date may not be feasible. Meanwhile, preparations for the upcoming summit are still moving forward. Thematic conferences on President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace plan are currently being held, Sariyna confirmed on Telegram. The final thematic conference, focusing on humanitarian issues such as prisoner exchanges, is set for October 30 and 31. The date for the second peace summit is yet to be finalized after the completion of these thematic conferences, Sariyna clarified.

22:20 Casualties in Multiple Ukrainian Regions from Russian AttacksThe Ukrainian city of Kharkiv has reported two fatalities and over 30 injuries as a result of Russian attacks, as announced by local authorities. Governor Oleg Synegubov shared the information on online networks. Elsewhere in Ukraine, there have been additional casualties. In the Zaporizhzhia region, a 71-year-old resident was killed in a drone strike, according to the regional governor, Ivan Fedorov. In the eastern city of Kostiantynivka, a single fatality was reported, according to authorities.

21:47 Zelenskyy: Ukrainian Forces Maintain Pressure on Russian Troops in KurskUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asserts that Ukrainian forces have been effectively putting pressure on Russian forces in the Kursk oblast of Russia. Zelenskyy has been leading his army in holding Russian territory for three months, according to his evening video address.

21:18 Ukrainian Intelligence Apprehends Kremlin PropagandistUkrainian intelligence claims to have arrested a suspected double agent who was reportedly recruiting for Russia's conflict against Ukraine under the guise of working for the Kremlin. The SBU domestic security service apprehended Dmitro Chystylin at a gathering in Moldova. Chystylin is accused of treason and justifying Russian aggression, potentially facing a life sentence.

20:45 Orbán Sees Ukraine as the LoserHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán does not foresee a possible victory for Ukraine against Russia on the battlefield. Orbán emphasizes the importance of both direct and indirect communication between the warring parties and a ceasefire to minimize losses. Orbán's pro-Russian stance within the EU is well-known.

20:10 Ukrainian Defense Ministry Reports Russian LossesThe Ukrainian Defense Ministry has unveiled new data on Russian losses since the initiation of the large-scale invasion in February 2022. The ministry reports approximately 663,000 Russian soldiers have been wounded or killed, with over 8,940 tanks, nearly 696 aircraft and helicopters, along with other assets, lost.

19:35 EU Bolsters Sanctions Against RussiaThe EU has launched additional sanctions to counter Russian destabilization efforts. This new legal framework allows sanctions to be imposed on individuals and organizations responsible for election interference, cyber attacks, sabotage activities, migrant manipulation, and other unlawful actions. Allegations of Russia intentionally pushing migrants towards Finland have surfaced. EU diplomats will soon make specific sanction decisions against involved individuals and organizations, who will then be required to freeze their EU assets and be prohibited from entering the EU.

19:04 NATO: Ukraine Faces Severe Winter ConditionsThe newly appointed NATO chief, Mark Rutte, warns of potential extreme winter conditions facing Ukraine. NATO has pledged to provide more aid to the Ukrainian government, according to Rutte's joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

