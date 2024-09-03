- Twenty-four-year-old individual named Raser is detained.

A 24-year-old individual is claimed to have blown through Darmstadt at breakneck speed, resulting in a major crash with a severely injured victim. This person has been arrested by the authorities. According to a joint statement released by the Darmstadt Public Prosecutor's Office and the Hessian State Criminal Police Office (HLKA), they suspect this individual of intentionally putting lives at risk. The investigation is still in progress on multiple fronts. Additionally, the suspect's residence was searched, and relevant evidence was seized, as reported.

On Monday, this 24-year-old alleged reckless driver disregarded numerous traffic lights and drove above the speed limit in the northern part of Darmstadt. He finally came to a halt when his vehicle collided with a 29-year-old's vehicle. According to police reports, the 29-year-old driver was extracted from his vehicle by the fire department on Monday afternoon and sent to the hospital with severe injuries. His condition is currently reported as stable. Bystanders reportedly watched as the 24-year-old driver drove onto the sidewalk before the crash. The police commented on Monday, "Thankfully, nearby individuals were able to act swiftly and avoid harm."

The situation and motivation behind the incident remain unclear. Initial media reports hinted at a potential Islamic affiliation, but the Public Prosecutor's Office and HLKA have since stated that no signs of a political or religious motive have been found. There are indications that the suspect may have mental health issues, which are currently being evaluated. The investigation is ongoing in all directions. The results of a blood test for alcohol and drugs are still pending.

The 24-year-old accused of the reckless driving incident hails from the German state of Hessen. Following the crash, the authorities in Hessen are closely monitoring the ongoing investigation.

