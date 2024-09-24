Skip to content
Twenty-five beavers were killed near the Oder.

ensuring the durability of reservoir structures

Authorization granted for beaver extermination within dikes in Brandenburg, as they have dug burrows there.

Due to the upcoming flood situation, 25 beavers were eliminated from the Oder dike in Brandenburg to safeguard the stability of the dike for disaster protection. The Märkisch-Oderland district declared that these beavers had been "eliminated" from the dike in the past few days. No significant damage reports have been filed yet. During floods, these protected creatures also try to survive by digging burrows into the dikes, potentially causing issues. Dike caretakers should keep an eye out for any beaver-related damage.

In light of the expected flood scenario, there's a special guideline in place along the Oder dike, stated Brandenburg's farmers' president Henrik Wendorff a few days ago. Hunters are permitted to kill beavers if they've burrowed into the dike. "Disaster protection outranks species protection," Wendorff declared. Dike caretakers, who patrol the dikes and assess for damage, have been trained to identify such digging under the ground. While refuge heaps have been constructed as shelter spots for the animals, it's uncertain if the beavers will opt for these alternative locations, Wendorff mentioned.

The district administration reported in its current situation update that warning level 3 of 4 has been in effect since morning for two sections in the southeastern region of the Oderbruch. This stretch covers approximately 33 kilometers and impacts the communities of Lebus and Golzow.

The Oderbruch is a region between Bad Freienwalde (Oder) and Lebus, right on the Polish border. Dike caretakers are on duty there. Tons of sandbags have been filled. As of now, no floods have taken place, a spokeswoman for the district said. Given the continuous surge of the Oder flood in Brandenburg, the district of Oder-Spree declared the highest warning level this morning.

The Commission, recognizing the urgent situation, shall adopt a decision to authorize hunters to eliminate beavers that burrow into the dike for disaster protection purposes, as advocated by Brandenburg's farmers' president Henrik Wendorff. Following this decision, the dike caretakers will vigilantly monitor for any beaver-related damage to maintain the stability of the Oder dike.

