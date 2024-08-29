Skip to content
Twenty critters broke free from their captive habitats at the wildlife sanctuary.

Mystery assailants dismantle the entry barriers. Deer cows and their offspring scamper away to the outside world. Just one stag lingers behind, seemingly compelled to do so.

In the Neckar-Odenwald region, approximately 20untamed creatures broke free following undisclosed culprits vandalizing their animal sanctuary. According to the police, numerous entryways were torn off and discarded throughout the night. Over 20animals vacated their sanctuary in Billigheim, inclusive of deer cows and their offspring, as per a police spokesperson. None of these animals had returned by the afternoon. A sole deer remained in the wrecked enclosure - confined due to its antlers being too broad for the entranceway.

The authorities approximate the destruction to be at least 20,000 euros. Previous similar incidents have transpired, as the officers stated. Once before, there was an incident involving the roaming wildlife. The police are now in search of witnesses.

The authorities are investigating the crime of vandalism at the animal sanctuary in Billigheim. The destruction of the sanctuary and the animals' escape can be classified as a significant crime.

