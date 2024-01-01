Skip to content
The sign "Zugang Notaufnahme" hangs in front of a clinic building. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Accident - Twelve-year-old injured in the ear by fireworks

The explosion of a firework injured the ear of a twelve-year-old boy in the Upper Bavarian town of Inzell (Traunstein district) on New Year's Eve. A man had lit a battery near the boy with several shots, a police spokesman said on Monday. Presumably due to a defect, there were then several ricochets, one of which exploded right next to the boy's head. The twelve-year-old had to be taken to hospital immediately and treated there. It was initially unclear whether the explosion had caused him any permanent damage.

The police are looking for the man who set off the fireworks and are investigating for negligent bodily harm.

Source: www.stern.de

