Traffic - Twelve people injured in an accident involving seven cars on the A1
Twelve people were injured in a pile-up on the A1 near Wuppertal on Christmas Day. According to the fire department, seven cars collided on Monday afternoon in the area of a roadworks site between the Wuppertal Süd/Langerfeld junction and the Wuppertal Nord junction in the direction of Münster. The exact cause of the accident was initially unclear. All twelve people were slightly injured - ten of them were taken to hospital. Almost 40 fire and rescue service personnel with 14 emergency vehicles were deployed.
Fire department statement
Source: www.stern.de