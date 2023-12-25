Traffic - Twelve people injured in an accident involving seven cars on the A1

Twelve people were injured in a pile-up on the A1 near Wuppertal on Christmas Day. According to the fire department, seven cars collided on Monday afternoon in the area of a roadworks site between the Wuppertal Süd/Langerfeld junction and the Wuppertal Nord junction in the direction of Münster. The exact cause of the accident was initially unclear. All twelve people were slightly injured - ten of them were taken to hospital. Almost 40 fire and rescue service personnel with 14 emergency vehicles were deployed.

Fire department statement

Source: www.stern.de