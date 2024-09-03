Twelve individuals perish during their attempt to traverse the English Channel as undocumented migrants.

Attempting to traverse the English Channel can be perilous, yet refugees persist in making the voyage. Tragically, at least 12 lives have been claimed in this latest attempt to reach Britain from France. Two individuals are currently missing, and several others have sustained injuries. French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin shared this information. The maritime authorities have initiated a massive search and rescue operation in the area close to Boulogne-sur-Mer.

Over 50 individuals were successfully rescued from the water, with some requiring immediate medical attention from emergency responders. The operation involves a fleet of ships and helicopters. Ten of the survivors are reportedly in critical condition, as stated by a representative from the French coast guard. All individuals aboard the capsized vessel, intentionally bound for Britain, were thrown into the raging waters.

France 3 revealed that the ill-fated boat carried over 100 migrants, while the responsible prefecture estimates there were more than 60 individuals on board. Journalists from the station witnessed rescue personnel carrying body bags onto the shore. Interior Minister Darmanin is expected to arrive at the site of the incident.

Cracking down on smuggling with Macron and Starmer's support

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared their intentions to significantly increase efforts against human smuggling. Officially, over 2,000 individuals ventured to Britain using small boats within the past seven days alone.

The English Channel serves as one of the busiest shipping lanes globally. The strong currents and treacherous conditions make crossing with small boats extremely hazardous. Time and again, migrants have paid the ultimate price in their pursuit of a better life.

