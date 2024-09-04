- Twelve compact buses succumbed to flames in a holding area.

In the municipality of Ottobrunn, which falls under Munich's district, a dozen compact minivans affiliated with a property management firm went up in flames on a parking lot. Preliminary findings indicated intentional fire-setting, as reported by local law enforcement. Initially, it wasn't clear if any telltale signs of incendiary substances were identified. A mechanical issue was dismissed as the cause.

These minivans were parked in Ottobrunn and the estimated damage from the blaze, which occured during the night, according to the police, ranges between 250,000 and 300,000 euros. The authorities are currently conducting a criminal inquiry.

The property management firm overseeing the minivans is based in Upper Bavaria. The incident involving the minivans occurred in the broader region of Munich, specifically in Upper Bavaria's Ottobrunn municipality.

