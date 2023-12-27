Handball - TVB Stuttgart extends handball player Max Häfner's contract until 2025

Handball Bundesliga club TVB Stuttgart continues to rely on playmaker Max Häfner. The 27-year-old has extended his contract, which was due to expire at the end of the season, by one year until summer 2025, the 15th-placed team announced on Wednesday. "If you look at the last two months, Max's form curve has shown a clear upward trend. It is clear to see that he is the strategic head of our attacking play," said TVB Managing Director Jürgen Schweikardt. Max Häfner is the younger brother of international Kai Häfner, who also plays for TVB and is in the squad for the European Championships in Germany in January.

Bundesliga table TVB Stuttgart squad Club announcement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de