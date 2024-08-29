- TV total airs more frequently on ProSieben during winter seasons.

This winter, ProSieben is doubling the number of episodes for the comedy series "TV total." Apart from the usual broadcast time on Wednesdays at 8:15 PM, the private network based in Unterföhring near Munich has announced an extra special episode each week on a different evening at the same time. Comedian Sebastian Pufpaff (47) will handle the hosting duties for all episodes.

Channel director Hannes Hiller stated, "With Sebastian Pufpaff, 'TV total' is as successful as it hasn't been in years." The network started airing the show again at the end of 2021.

Previously, the show was largely associated with Stefan Raab.

ProSieben has had "TV total" as part of its lineup for quite some time. Historically, the show shares strong ties to Stefan Raab, who is set to present his spectacle boxing match with Regina Halmich on RTL, a rival network, next. From 1999 to 2015, the show was a staple on ProSieben, with Raab (now 57) unearthing strange television relics and making fun of talk show guests, celebrities, and politicians.

Raab, who announced his retirement from the screen in 2015, no longer has anything to do with the "TV total" format. ProSieben opted for Pufpaff to take over host duties for the show's revival.

The show's historical association is primarily with Stefan Raab. Despite this, The first episode of the doubled episodes this winter is not hosted by Raab, but by Sebastian Pufpaff.

Read also: