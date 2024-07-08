Preview - TV tips on Monday

## 8:15 PM, ZDF, Unter anderen Umständen: Daemons, Crime

Jana Winter (Natalia Woerner) is called to a case by Arne Brauner (Martin Brambach): The wife and daughter of Arne's school friend Axel Schreiber (Johannes Zeiler), a colleague from the Husumer Narcotics Department, have gone missing. All clues lead to the sea. Fishermen discover a doll and the child's jacket in the water, almost crushing the hope for a good outcome. Then a surprising turn: A call comes in that Hulda is missing from her speech school. Her husband didn't know about this school.

8:15 PM, Sat.1, Der Sat.1 Discounter-Check! Aldi, Lidl, Penny & Co, Reportage

Many Germans are attracted to affordable own brands and special offers in discount markets. According to a recent forsa survey commissioned by Sat.1, half of the interviewees mainly shop in discount stores. But are prices the only factor, or is product quality, fresh baked goods, and the organic range also convincing? "Der SAT.1 Discounter-Check! Aldi, Lidl, Penny & Co." examines the four largest discount market chains.

8:15 PM, Das Erste, Eingeschlossene Gesellschaft, Comedy

On a Friday afternoon at a school in Cologne: The classrooms are empty, the schoolyard deserted. The surprise is all the greater when there is a knock on the barely occupied teacher's room. Manfred Prohaska (Thorsten Merten), a father of four, has an urgent concern: He demands that the faculty discuss the missing requirement for his son's graduation, which is missing due to the strict grading of Latin teacher Engelhardt (Justus von Dohnányi). When the renowned teacher refuses, Prohaska pulls out a gun and demands an immediate grading conference.

8:15 PM, arte, Conti - Meine zwei Gesichter, Drama

The singer Elisabeth "Liz" Jordan (Larissa Sirah Herden) is accused of killing her baby Zara. The former star Annalise Conti (Désirée Nosbusch) takes on the case, which marks a comeback for her. In the trial, she faces her former trainee Henry Mahn (Malaya Stern Takeda), who is acting as the prosecutor for the first time. The case is intensely followed by the press, and the defendant is mercilessly prejudged.

10:15 PM, ZDF, Birthday Girl, Thriller

A mother (Trine Dyrholm) tries to improve her relationship with her daughter (Flora Ofelia Hofmann Lindahl) through a shared Caribbean cruise. After a wild party night, the accusation of raping her 18-year-old daughter looms. Since the crew has no criminal jurisdiction, the mother takes the initiative for a spectacular search for the perpetrator on the high seas, which could further alienate her traumatized daughter.

