- TV tips on Friday

Midwife Toni (Leo Reisinger) is surprised: His ex-wife Hanna (Kathrin von Steinburg) appears with her new husband Alex (Martin Bretschneider) for a prenatal check-up. However, it's not the 42-year-old lawyer who is pregnant, but her Georgian housekeeper! The self-assured Natascha (Katja Hutko) doesn't really need a translator or help with naming the baby. Hanna's dominant demeanor makes Toni suspicious. Eventually, the lawyer confesses that she has hired the young woman as a surrogate for her own desire to have a child!

20:15, RTL, I'm a Star - Dschungelcamp Showdown of Legends, Reality TV

Marvel has its Avengers, DC has its Justice League, and RTL has its Dschungelcamp legends: To celebrate the 20th anniversary of "I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!", the Dschungelcamp returns in the summer for a special season. Thirteen former Dschungelcamp stars will face the adventure again in South Africa. Who will excel in the spectacular challenges, survive emotional campfire moments, and show true greatness?

20:15, ProSieben, They Want Me Dead, Thriller

Firefighter Hannah Faber (Angelina Jolie) lives in seclusion in the mountains. One day, she encounters 12-year-old Connor (Finn Little), who is wandering alone in the wilderness. The boy has witnessed his father's murder and is now on the run from the killers. Hannah takes Connor under her wing, but the assassins Patrick (Nicholas Hoult) and Jack (Aidan Gillen) are already hot on their trail.

20:15, Sat.1, The Tribute - The Show of Music Legends, Music Competition

Does "The Udonaut" mumble like Udo Lindenberg? Can "Four in a Row" party like "Die Fantastischen Vier"? And can the "The Beatles Revival Band" bring the magic of the Fab Four to the stage? In "The Tribute - The Show of Music Legends", singer Yvonne Catterfeld, ESC icon Conchita Wurst, and Panikorchester legend Bertram Engel search for the best cover band in Germany. The winning prize: A concert for up to 5,000 spectators at the RuhrCongress in Bochum.

20:15, RTLzwei, Oblivion, Sci-Fi Thriller

In the year 2077, humanity has won the war against the alien "Scavengers", but Earth is in ruins. The massive space station "Tet" ensures survival while survivors prepare to relocate to the Saturn moon Titan. Technician Jack (Tom Cruise) discovers a crashed spacecraft with a survivor (Olga Kurylenko) during one of his exploration flights. When she awakens from cryosleep, she claims to be his wife.

