Television - TV ratings: Helene Fischer makes a triumphant return

The comeback of the"Helene Fischer Show" on Christmas Day brought ZDF very good ratings. Four years after the last broadcast, an average of 5.02 million viewers tuned in from 8.15 pm. This meant the ratings victory in primetime among the overall audience.

Although "The Helene Fischer Show" thus recorded its lowest viewer numbers (reach) for ten years, the market share of 20.7% was even slightly higher than the last edition in 2019, when almost six million people watched.

Explanation: TV viewing habits have changed, fewer people are watching linear TV - and so lower viewer numbers can certainly mean higher market shares.

The pop queen set a record for her show with the younger audience: Among 14- to 49-year-olds, Fischer took a 21.2 percent market share this time, which in absolute figures corresponded to 1.16 million viewers. Previously, the market share in this target group had always been below 20 percent.

The show first aired at Christmas 2011, back then still on Ersten. Fischer switched to ZDF in 2013. Due to coronavirus, there were no new editions in 2020, 2021 and 2022. So this time it was the tenth "Helene Fischer Show". It was recorded at the beginning of December in Düsseldorf with numerous celebrities and broadcast on Monday evening.

Source: www.stern.de