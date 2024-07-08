TV documentary accompanies Prince William

2023, Prince William founded his organisation "Homewards", with the aim of making homelessness in the UK "rare, short, and not recurring". In the autumn, British television will broadcast a multi-part documentary about Prince William's work against homelessness on ITV1.

"Last year, we accompanied Prince William and the Royal Foundation during the first year of the 'Homewards' programme. We heard some incredibly moving stories from people all over the country who have been affected by homelessness", Leo Burley, BAFTA-winning director of the documentary, quoted by US magazine "People". In both parts, a "comprehensive picture of homelessness in the UK" will be shown. Prince William's fame is intended to draw public attention to the issue.

Diana took her sons to the homeless shelter

The issue of homelessness, which is a major issue in the UK, has been close to Prince William's heart for decades. His engagement was passed on to him by his late mother, Princess Diana. In the 1990s, the 42-year-old Prince and his younger brother Harry were taken on visits to homeless shelters by their mother. She wanted to bring her sons closer to real life outside the royal bubble.

A pedagogical measure that Prince William applies to his own children today. In June 2023, The Sunday Times reported that he would discuss the issue of homelessness with Prince George (10), Princess Charlotte (9), and Prince Louis (6). "On the way to school, we talk about it. During our daily commute (in London, Anm. d. Red.), we regularly see people sitting in front of supermarkets", he explained.

William finds it important that his children "grow up with the knowledge that some of us are very lucky, that some of us need a helping hand, that some of us can do more and help others improve their lives".

