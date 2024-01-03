TV: 20 dead in explosions near grave of slain general in Iran

On Wednesday, Iran commemorated the fourth anniversary of the death of Soleimani, who was killed by the US military in Iraq on January 3, 2020. A crowd was caught up in the explosions, state television reported.

Soleimani was killed in a drone strike near Baghdad ordered by then US President Donald Trump. The general commanded the Al-Quds Brigades, the branch of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards responsible for foreign missions, and was considered a hero of the Iran-Iraq war in his home country. Trump said at the time that he had ordered the drone attack in response to a series of attacks on US bases in Iraq.

