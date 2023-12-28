Turnaround in the death of Venezuela's rapper Canserbero

The case of the Venezuelan rapper Canserbero, who died in 2015 and was considered one of the most important representatives of this style of music in his country and beyond, has taken an unexpected turn. Irregularities have been found in the work of the pathologist responsible for carrying out the autopsy, announced Venezuela's Attorney General Tarek William Saab via the X platform (formerly Twitter).

Tyrone González, as the rapper was known by his real name, had not committed suicide, but had been killed by his manager at the time, Natalia Améstica. This is according to a confession made by Améstica to the public prosecutor's office, which published the statement on Tuesday. According to the statement, she had drugged the rapper and stabbed him to death. With the help of her brother, she then threw the body out of a window on the tenth floor, she said.

The 26-year-old's death had shocked his fans, especially as it was said at the time that the star had killed his friend Carlos Molnar in a knife fight before jumping out of the window. In the confession, the woman stated that her brother arrived with three officers from the Venezuelan secret service, Sebin, to arrange the crime scene so that everything would look like a suicide.

Secret service employees involved

She had previously given the two men tea with a strong sedative in her apartment in Maracay, near the capital Caracas, to sedate them. She then stabbed Molnar, who was her boyfriend at the time, and later Canserbero. According to Saab, both the officers of the secret service and the criminal investigation department received money "for concealing important details in the investigation".

The ex-manager had killed the two men because she had organized a tour to Chile a few days earlier and was told that she would not be paid and that she was no longer wanted as a manager. "That hurt me a lot and caused me a lot of inner suffering," she said in the video confession.

The case was reopened in November following pressure from the rapper's family and friends, who had always disputed the official version of events. In October of this year, Canserbero was voted number one on the list of the 50 greatest in the history of Spanish-language rap by the music magazine "Rolling Stone".

Source: www.stern.de